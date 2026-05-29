Cam Smith News: Homers, doubles in loss Friday

Smith went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, a solo homer and one walk in Friday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Brewers.

Smith continues to show signs of life at the plate, as he now has back-to-back multi-hit games with hits in nine of his last 11 contests. During that span, Smith has a pair of doubles, two homers and four RBI and has raised his average 25 points. After briefly losing some playing time in the Houston outfield, Smith has now started nine consecutive games and is slashing .221/.312/.358 with six homers, 21 RBI, 25 runs scored, seven stolen bases and a 22:59 BB:K across 219 plate appearances. His glove has helped keep him in the everyday lineup.