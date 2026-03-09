Cam Smith headshot

Cam Smith News: Homers Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Smith went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's Grapefruit League matchup against the Nationals.

Smith opened the scoring Sunday with a 440-foot blast off Orlando Ribalta, his first long ball this spring. After going 2-for-13 in his first six Grapefruit League contests, Smith has gone 3-for-6 with a pair of extra-base hits in his last two games. It's certainly a positive sign for the 23-year-old, as he looks to claim a spot on Houston's Opening Day roster.

Cam Smith
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
