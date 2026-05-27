Cam Smith News: Homers Tuesday
Smith went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 10-7 loss to the Rangers.
Smith cut the Astros' deficit to 9-6 in the eighth inning with a two-out, 457-foot blast off Jalen Beeks, his fifth homer this year. Smith has slowly started to turn things around at the plate -- he's logged at least one hit in six straight contests, going 7-for-21 with a .940 OPS in that span, after going just 2-for-26 in his previous 11 games. Overall, Smith is slashing .213/.307/.337 with 24 runs scored, 18 RBI and seven steals across 205 plate appearances this season.
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