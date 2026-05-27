Cam Smith headshot

Cam Smith News: Homers Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Smith went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 10-7 loss to the Rangers.

Smith cut the Astros' deficit to 9-6 in the eighth inning with a two-out, 457-foot blast off Jalen Beeks, his fifth homer this year. Smith has slowly started to turn things around at the plate -- he's logged at least one hit in six straight contests, going 7-for-21 with a .940 OPS in that span, after going just 2-for-26 in his previous 11 games. Overall, Smith is slashing .213/.307/.337 with 24 runs scored, 18 RBI and seven steals across 205 plate appearances this season.

Cam Smith
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Smith See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Smith See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
17 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
25 days ago