Cam Smith News: Homers twice Tuesday

Smith cranked a two-run home run and a solo blast in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game versus the Mets.

Smith didn't start the game but homered in both of his plate appearances, taking Chris Devenski deep in the sixth inning and then sending one over the boards off of Connor Overton in the eighth. The top prospect has reached base in all four plate appearances this spring, having drawn walks in his first two trips to the dish. Acquired from the Cubs in the Kyle Tucker trade, Smith has just 32 games of pro ball under his belt but could move quickly through the Astros system.