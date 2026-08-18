Cam Smith headshot

Cam Smith News: Lifts homer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Smith went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Angels.

Smith has homered four times over his last nine games, going 9-for-29 (.310) in that span. He mostly had a July to forget, but the outfielder has gotten himself back on track with the uptick in power lately. For the season, he's hitting .223 with a .694 OPS, 17 homers, 46 RBI, 54 runs scored, 15 doubles, three triples and 10 stolen bases over 123 contests.

Cam Smith
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Smith See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Smith See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Friday (Aug. 14)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Friday (Aug. 14)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
5 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
6 days ago
Home Run Props Today: MLB HR Model Predictions for Tuesday (Aug. 11)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: MLB HR Model Predictions for Tuesday (Aug. 11)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
8 days ago