Cam Smith News: Lifts homer in loss
Smith went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Angels.
Smith has homered four times over his last nine games, going 9-for-29 (.310) in that span. He mostly had a July to forget, but the outfielder has gotten himself back on track with the uptick in power lately. For the season, he's hitting .223 with a .694 OPS, 17 homers, 46 RBI, 54 runs scored, 15 doubles, three triples and 10 stolen bases over 123 contests.
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