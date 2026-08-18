Cam Smith News: Lifts homer in loss

Smith went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Angels.

Smith has homered four times over his last nine games, going 9-for-29 (.310) in that span. He mostly had a July to forget, but the outfielder has gotten himself back on track with the uptick in power lately. For the season, he's hitting .223 with a .694 OPS, 17 homers, 46 RBI, 54 runs scored, 15 doubles, three triples and 10 stolen bases over 123 contests.