Cam Smith headshot

Cam Smith News: Not in lineup for early game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2026 at 8:35am

Smith is absent from the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Orioles, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Dustin Harris will patrol right field for the Astros in the first game of the twin bill. Smith will likely be back at the position for Thursday's night game.

Cam Smith
Houston Astros
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