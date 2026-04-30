Cam Smith News: Not in lineup for early game
Smith is absent from the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Orioles, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Dustin Harris will patrol right field for the Astros in the first game of the twin bill. Smith will likely be back at the position for Thursday's night game.
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