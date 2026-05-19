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Cam Smith News: Not in Tuesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Smith is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Smith is in the midst of a 3-for-34 slump and will hit the bench Tuesday for the second time in Houston's past four contests. Zach Dezenzo is manning right field and batting fifth against Minnesota righty Zebby Matthews.

Cam Smith
Houston Astros
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