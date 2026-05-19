Cam Smith News: Not in Tuesday's lineup
Smith is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Smith is in the midst of a 3-for-34 slump and will hit the bench Tuesday for the second time in Houston's past four contests. Zach Dezenzo is manning right field and batting fifth against Minnesota righty Zebby Matthews.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Smith See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week9 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target17 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target24 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Smith See More