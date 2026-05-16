Cam Smith News: Not starting Saturday
Smith is out of the lineup for Saturday's matchup against Texas, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Smith started 12 straight games from April 30 to May 12, but he's now sitting for the second time in Houston's past four contests. The 23-year-old outfielder has been struggling mightily of late, batting .069 (2-for-29) with no extra-base hits or RBI over his past 10 games. Zach Cole is starting in right field for the Astros on Saturday.
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