Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cam Smith headshot

Cam Smith News: On bench again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Smith will take a seat for the second game in a row and seems to be losing his grasp on an everyday role after slashing just .205/.303/.359 over his first 89 big-league plate appearances. Zach Dezenzo has been swinging a hotter bat of late and seems to be getting prioritized in right field ahead of Smith, who could be headed to Triple-A Sugar Land in the near future if he's unable to get consistent at-bats.

Cam Smith
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now