Join MLB Editor Erik Halterman for a live Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
Cam Smith News: Playing right field on back fields

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Smith will play five innings in right field in a game on the back fields Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Astros manager Joe Espada said earlier Tuesday that Smith would play right field in a Grapefruit League game soon, and apparently he'll be eased into things in the outfield in a lower-profile contest right away. Whether Smith is being truly considered as an option to open the season in right field for the Astros is very much up in the air, but the third base prospect adding to his versatility would give him an additional path to playing time with the big club.

Cam Smith
Houston Astros
