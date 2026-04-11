Cam Smith headshot

Cam Smith News: Raps four hits in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Smith went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and two RBI in a loss to the Mariners on Saturday.

Smith accounted for four of Houston's 17 knocks in the high-scoring loss. Though two of his hits were doubles, both of his RBI came on a single in the third frame. Smith has four multi-hit games so far this season and is slashing .302/.393/.547 with four doubles, three homers, eight RBI, 10 runs and three stolen bases through 15 contests.

Cam Smith
Houston Astros
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