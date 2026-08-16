Cam Smith headshot

Cam Smith News: Receiving breather Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 2:05pm

Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

LaMonte Wade will step in as the Astros' right fielder after Smith occupied the position in each of the previous five games. Smith turned in multi-hit efforts in four of his first seven starts of August, but he's cooled down over his last four contests, going 2-for-15 with no walks and three strikeouts.

Cam Smith
Houston Astros
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