Cam Smith News: Receiving rare day off

Smith is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Smith will exit the starting nine for just the second time through the Astros' first 24 games, clearing the way for waiver pickup Dustin Harris to make his first start with Houston. Though he'll head to the bench after going hitless in each of his last four games, Smith is still holding maintaining a .764 OPS on the season, well ahead of the .670 mark that he posted during his 2025 rookie campaign.