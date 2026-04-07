Cam Smith News: Stays hot in loss
Smith went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 9-7 loss to the Rockies.
Smith has been on fire at the plate early in the season. He extended his hit streak to seven games Monday, going 10-for-24 (.417) with three homers, two stolen bases and a 1.375 OPS in that span. After slashing .236/.312/.358 with nine homers and eight steals across 493 plate appearances as a rookie in 2025, Smith has claimed an everyday role in Houston's outfield thanks to his fast start this year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Smith See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
Rounding Third
AL Tout Wars Auction Review12 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West32 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club40 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Smith See More