Cam Smith News: Stays hot in loss

Smith went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 9-7 loss to the Rockies.

Smith has been on fire at the plate early in the season. He extended his hit streak to seven games Monday, going 10-for-24 (.417) with three homers, two stolen bases and a 1.375 OPS in that span. After slashing .236/.312/.358 with nine homers and eight steals across 493 plate appearances as a rookie in 2025, Smith has claimed an everyday role in Houston's outfield thanks to his fast start this year.