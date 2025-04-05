Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cam Smith headshot

Cam Smith News: Strikeouts piling up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Smith went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Saturday against the Twins.

Smith has served as Houston's primary right fielder after an eye-catching spring training. His results haven't carried over into the regular season, however, as he is hitting only .111 across 21 plate appearances while also striking out nine times. If he continues to struggle to make consistent contact, Smith will likely lose playing time and potentially be in danger of a demotion to Triple-A Sugar Land.

Cam Smith
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now