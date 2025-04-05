Cam Smith News: Strikeouts piling up

Smith went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Saturday against the Twins.

Smith has served as Houston's primary right fielder after an eye-catching spring training. His results haven't carried over into the regular season, however, as he is hitting only .111 across 21 plate appearances while also striking out nine times. If he continues to struggle to make consistent contact, Smith will likely lose playing time and potentially be in danger of a demotion to Triple-A Sugar Land.