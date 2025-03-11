Cam Smith News: Will play right field in games soon
Astros manager Joe Espada said Tuesday that Smith will play right field in a Grapefruit League game soon, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Smith is a natural third baseman and his long-term home is probably still at the hot corner, but he did see a little action in left field during the Cape Cod League in 2023. The 22-year-old has wowed the Astros this spring, going 8-for-13 with two home runs and a 2:5 K:BB. While a spot on the Opening Day roster for Smith is probably still a long shot, it does seem as though he'll debut sooner rather than later, and showing comfortability in the outfield could speed up that timetable.
