Cameron Foster News: Back in minors

The Orioles optioned Foster to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.

Since coming up from the minors April 16, Foster has appeared in four games and given up four earned runs on nine hits and five walks, striking out seven batters over 5.2 frames. Keegan Akin's (groin) return from the injured list Saturday will push Foster back to Norfolk, where the latter has also struggled to the tune of a 10.50 ERA through six innings.