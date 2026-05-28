Cameron Weston News: Joining big club

The Orioles selected Weston's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Andy Kostka of TheBanner.com reports.

Weston has excelled at collecting strikeouts in the minors this season, fanning 40 batters in just 27.1 innings, but he's struggled to limit runs while posting a 6.26 ERA and 1.70 WHIP. Despite his poor effectiveness, the Orioles will add him to their big-league roster and likely deploy him as a multi-inning reliever. Trey Gibson was optioned to Norfolk in a corresponding move.