Camilo Doval

Camilo Doval News: Earns win after blown save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Doval (1-0) allowed a run on two hits and two walks in one inning Sunday while picking up a win against Seattle. He did not record a strikeout and was charged with a blown save.

Doval was tagged with blown saves in back-to-back games, but this time he earned a win after the Giants walked it off in the bottom of the ninth inning. He coughed up an RBI double to Randy Arozarena in the top of the frame to tie the contest. Ryan Walker was seemingly unavailable Sunday after pitching Friday and Saturday. Doval owns a 1.80 ERA through five innings but he has struck out only two batters.

Camilo Doval
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
