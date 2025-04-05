Camilo Doval News: Logs blown save vs. Seattle

Doval allowed three runs on three hits while striking out one over one inning, picking up a blown save during Friday's 10-9 extra-innings win over the Mariners.

Doval entered Friday's game with a 6-5 lead in the sixth frame and struck out the first batter he faced. The 27-year-old followed the strikeout by allowing two singles, with both runners stealing a base and later being driven in by Cal Raleigh. Raleigh reached second base on a fielding error by Tyler Fitzgerald, then stole third before scoring on an RBI single by Jorge Polanco. On the bright side, Doval escaped the inning with no earned runs, though he hadn't given up a hit before allowing the three singles on Friday. The right-handed reliever has made four appearances this season, recording a 0.75 WHIP, no earned runs and a 2:0 K:BB across four frames.