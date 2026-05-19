Camilo Doval News: Logs first save of 2026

Doval earned the save in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jays, allowing one run on two hits and a walk in the ninth inning.

David Bednar was used in each of the Yankees' last two games (including Monday's win against Toronto, when he picked up the save), so manager Aaron Boone turned to Doval to close things out Tuesday. He gave up a run on a Vladimir Guerrero sacrifice fly, but Doval escaped the ninth without yielding another run. Doval is unlikely to see many more save opportunities this season as long as Bednar is around.