Camilo Doval News: Secures second save of 2025

Doval earned the save in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Astros, pitching a scoreless inning with no strikeouts.

Doval induced three consecutive outs in just 10 pitches during the ninth frame, securing his second save in three appearances this season. The right-hander has yet to allow a hit across three innings in the 2025 campaign, recording a strikeout and no walks. Ryan Walker took over the closing role due to Doval's struggles in the middle of last season, and while Walker will likely continue to receive the bulk of the ninth-inning work, Doval should still remain a key part of the back-end mix in the bullpen.