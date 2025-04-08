Camilo Doval News: Struggles with control Monday

Doval (1-1) was charged with the loss Monday, allowing two earned runs on no hits and a walk across one-third of an inning during San Francisco's 2-0 loss to the Reds. He also hit one batter.

Doval walked the first batter he faced before hitting the second. Both runners came around to score after the right-handed reliever was pulled. The 27-year-old faced three hitters Monday, throwing only three strikes across 11 pitches. Doval has given up all three of his earned runs in the Giants' last two games, logging a 5.06 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and a 2:3 K:BB over 5.1 frames in six appearances.