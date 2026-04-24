Carl Edwards News: Added to roster
The Mets selected Edwards' contract from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.
Edwards has struggled as a member of the Syracuse rotation this season, collecting a 5.29 ERA and 13:11 K:BB over 17 innings covering four starts. However, he can provide length in the bullpen, which the Mets need after starter Christian Scott lasted only 1.1 innings Thursday versus the Twins. Edwards' stay in the big leagues will likely be brief.
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