Carl Edwards headshot

Carl Edwards News: Becomes free agent

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2026 at 3:55pm

Edwards elected free agency on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Edwards cleared waivers after being removed from the Mets' 40-man roster, but he will become a free agent rather than accept an outright assignment. Edwards has posted a 1.50 ERA with 11 strikeouts over six frames during his time with the Mets this season.

Carl Edwards
 Free Agent
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