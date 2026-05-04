Carl Edwards News: Becomes free agent
Edwards elected free agency on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Edwards cleared waivers after being removed from the Mets' 40-man roster, but he will become a free agent rather than accept an outright assignment. Edwards has posted a 1.50 ERA with 11 strikeouts over six frames during his time with the Mets this season.
Carl Edwards
Free Agent
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