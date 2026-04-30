Carl Edwards headshot

Carl Edwards News: Designated for assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

The Mets designated Edwards for assignment Thursday.

Edwards gave the Mets exactly what they needed, saving the bullpen with a couple extended relief outings. However, he threw 50 pitches over 2.2 innings in Wednesday's loss to the Nationals, so the club is replacing him with a fresh bullpen arm.

Carl Edwards
New York Mets
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