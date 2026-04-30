Carl Edwards News: Dropped from 40-man roster
The Mets designated Edwards for assignment Thursday.
Edwards gave the Mets exactly what they needed, saving the bullpen with a couple extended relief outings over the last few days. However, he threw 50 pitches over 2.2 innings in Wednesday's loss to the Nationals, so the club is replacing him with a fresh bullpen arm in righty Austin Warren, who was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse.
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