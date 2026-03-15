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Carl Edwards News: Exits big-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

The Mets reassigned Edwards to minor-league camp Sunday.

Edwards, who made four appearances in the big leagues last season between stops with the Angels and Rangers, had been attending camp as a non-roster invitee after signing a minor-league deal with the Mets over the winter. He was impressive in spring training with 11 strikeouts in 8.2 innings while holding hitters to a .103 average, but the Mets didn't have a spot available for him in their Opening Day bullpen.

Carl Edwards
New York Mets
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