Carl Edwards News: Headed to Mexico

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Edwards signed a contract with the Tigres de Quintana Roo of the Mexican League on Monday.

Edwards spent most of last season in Triple-A, finishing with a 4.02 ERA and 1.60 WHIP across 65 innings between the Cubs' and Padres' affiliates. No team was willing to bring him in on a minor-league deal ahead of the 2025 campaign, so he'll look to prolong his career abroad.

