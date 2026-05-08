Carl Edwards News: Nabs minors deal from Tigers
Edwards signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Friday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Edwards elected free agency after being DFA'd by the Mets, and he'll now aim to carve out a role for himself in the Tigers organization. The 34-year-old righty gave up just one earned run and struck out 11 batters in six innings with the Mets, though he's posted a 5.29 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in 17 frames in Triple-A.
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