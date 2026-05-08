Carl Edwards headshot

Carl Edwards News: Nabs minors deal from Tigers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Edwards signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Friday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Edwards elected free agency after being DFA'd by the Mets, and he'll now aim to carve out a role for himself in the Tigers organization. The 34-year-old righty gave up just one earned run and struck out 11 batters in six innings with the Mets, though he's posted a 5.29 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in 17 frames in Triple-A.

Carl Edwards
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carl Edwards See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carl Edwards See More
Mound Musings: The 2023 Futures Game
MLB
Mound Musings: The 2023 Futures Game
Author Image
Brad Johnson
July 20, 2023
Mound Musings: Midseason Review – My 2023 “Home” League Pitching Staff
MLB
Mound Musings: Midseason Review – My 2023 “Home” League Pitching Staff
Author Image
Brad Johnson
June 29, 2023
Collette Calls: Packing Their Bags?
MLB
Collette Calls: Packing Their Bags?
Author Image
Jason Collette
June 24, 2023
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
June 11, 2023
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – National League
MLB
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – National League
Author Image
Brad Johnson
May 4, 2023