Carlos Carrasco headshot

Carlos Carrasco News: Added to big-league roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Atlanta selected Carrasco's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

Carrasco has been excellent so far this season with Gwinnett, putting up a 1.71 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with an 18:5 K:BB through 21 innings. The 39-year-old is slated to serve in a long relief role for Atlanta.

Carlos Carrasco
Atlanta Braves
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