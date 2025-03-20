Carlos Carrasco News: Another great audition for rotation

Carrasco pitched five scoreless innings in a Grapefruit League game against Atlanta on Wednesday, allowing two hits and issuing one walk while striking out three batters.

Carrasco allowed a single to the first batter he faced, then retired the next six hitters and ended up allowing just four baserunners in the outing. The veteran righty was efficient in needing just 54 pitches to get through five frames, and he lowered his spring ERA to 1.69. Carrasco also has a 0.94 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB over 16 innings during the exhibition slate, and he's likely to have earned a spot in New York's season-opening rotation due to his superb spring.