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Carlos Carrasco News: Back with Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Atlanta selected Carrasco's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday.

Carrasco elected free agency after clearing waivers Friday, but he seems to have re-signed with Atlanta and will now join the big-league bullpen, replacing Anthony Molina. Carrasco pitched a shutout inning during his lone big-league appearance this year and owns a 1.71 ERA through 21 frames in Triple-A.

Carlos Carrasco
Atlanta Braves
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