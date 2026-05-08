Carlos Carrasco News: Back with Atlanta
Carrasco re-signed with Atlanta on a minor-league deal Friday.
After being DFA'ed on Tuesday, Carrasco cleared waivers and re-signed with Atlanta. The 39-year-old has made just two appearances this season for Atlanta and hasn't held a consistent spot in the majors since 2024.
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