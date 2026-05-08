Carlos Carrasco headshot

Carlos Carrasco News: Back with Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2026 at 10:02am

Carrasco re-signed with Atlanta on a minor-league deal Friday.

After being DFA'ed on Tuesday, Carrasco cleared waivers and re-signed with Atlanta. The 39-year-old has made just two appearances this season for Atlanta and hasn't held a consistent spot in the majors since 2024.

Carlos Carrasco
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Carrasco See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Carrasco See More
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, August 13
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, August 13
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
268 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, August 13
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, August 13
Author Image
Chris Morgan
268 days ago
DraftKings MLB: DraftKings Picks and Strategies for Wednesday, August 12
MLB
DraftKings MLB: DraftKings Picks and Strategies for Wednesday, August 12
Author Image
Dan Marcus
268 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
271 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
272 days ago