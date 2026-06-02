Carlos Carrasco headshot

Carlos Carrasco News: Back with Atlanta on MLB deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Atlanta re-signed Carrasco to a one-year contract Tuesday.

For the third time, Carrasco has found his way back to Atlanta's big-league roster shortly after electing free agency. The 39-year-old has allowed two runs with a 4:0 K:BB over 7.1 innings in the big leagues this season and will give Atlanta's bullpen some length.

Carlos Carrasco
Atlanta Braves
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