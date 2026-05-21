Carlos Carrasco News: Back with big club
Atlanta selected Carrasco's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.
Carrasco is back to provide length in the Atlanta bullpen. The 39-year-old has made two appearances with the big club this season, tossing 2.1 scoreless frames.
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