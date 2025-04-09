Fantasy Baseball
Carlos Carrasco headshot

Carlos Carrasco News: Buried by home run ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Carrasco (1-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Tigers, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three in 4.1 innings.

Most of the damage against Carrasco came in the fourth inning when the Yankees crushed three solo homers against him. He's struggled to a 7.71 ERA and 1.63 WHIP through two starts and one multi-inning relief appearance thus far and might be squeezed for one more start next week depending on the timeline of Clarke Schmidt's (shoulder) rehab assignment.

