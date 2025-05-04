Carlos Carrasco News: Comes out of bullpen Sunday

Carrasco tossed three innings in relief Sunday against Tampa Bay, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

Carrasco started in six of his first seven appearances this season, but he covered the final three frames for the Yankees on Sunday. The veteran hurler surrendered two runs in his first inning of work but settled in and held the Rays scoreless over the eighth and ninth frames. Carrasco's most recent start was April 30 versus Baltimore, but his schedule got shifted due to Clarke Schmidt (side) getting scratched from his start Saturday and pushed to start this coming Tuesday instead. Given his appearance Sunday, Carrasco appears in line to return to the rotation versus the Athletics on Friday.