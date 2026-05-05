Carlos Carrasco headshot

Carlos Carrasco News: Designated for assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Atlanta designated Carrasco for assignment Tuesday.

The veteran right-hander was designated for assignment by Atlanta in late April before re-signing a few days later and being added back to the big-league roster. Carrasco fired 1.1 scoreless innings Monday in Seattle and was unscored upon in his other appearance earlier this season, but he'll still lose his roster spot with Raisel Iglesias (shoulder) coming off the injured list.

Carlos Carrasco
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Carrasco See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Carrasco See More
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, August 13
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, August 13
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
265 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, August 13
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, August 13
Author Image
Chris Morgan
265 days ago
DraftKings MLB: DraftKings Picks and Strategies for Wednesday, August 12
MLB
DraftKings MLB: DraftKings Picks and Strategies for Wednesday, August 12
Author Image
Dan Marcus
265 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
268 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
269 days ago