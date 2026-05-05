Carlos Carrasco News: Designated for assignment
Atlanta designated Carrasco for assignment Tuesday.
The veteran right-hander was designated for assignment by Atlanta in late April before re-signing a few days later and being added back to the big-league roster. Carrasco fired 1.1 scoreless innings Monday in Seattle and was unscored upon in his other appearance earlier this season, but he'll still lose his roster spot with Raisel Iglesias (shoulder) coming off the injured list.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Carrasco See More
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, August 13265 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, August 13265 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
DraftKings MLB: DraftKings Picks and Strategies for Wednesday, August 12265 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week268 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week269 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Carrasco See More