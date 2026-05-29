Carlos Carrasco News: DFA'd again Friday

Atlanta designated Carrasco for assignment Friday.

It's the third time this season that Carrasco has been removed from Atlanta's 40-man roster. He re-signed the first two times and eventually made it back to the majors, and there's a good chance he'll re-up again and report to Triple-A Gwinnett. The 39-year-old Carrasco has allowed two runs with a 4:0 K:BB over 7.1 innings covering four appearances during his time in the majors this season.