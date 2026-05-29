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Carlos Carrasco News: DFA'd again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Atlanta designated Carrasco for assignment Friday.

It's the third time this season that Carrasco has been removed from Atlanta's 40-man roster. He re-signed the first two times and eventually made it back to the majors, and there's a good chance he'll re-up again and report to Triple-A Gwinnett. The 39-year-old Carrasco has allowed two runs with a 4:0 K:BB over 7.1 innings covering four appearances during his time in the majors this season.

Carlos Carrasco
Atlanta Braves
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