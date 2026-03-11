Carlos Carrasco News: Dismissed from camp competition
Atlanta reassigned Carrasco to minor-league camp Wednesday.
Atlanta has already lost four potential starters (Spencer Schwellenbach, Hurston Waldrep, AJ Smith-Shawver and Joey Wentz) to long-term injuries, but those absences aren't enough to clear room in the Opening Day rotation for Carrasco. Coming off a 2025 season in which he posted a 7.09 ERA over 11 appearances (nine starts) in 45.2 innings in the big leagues, Carrasco was forced to settle for a minor-league deal with Atlanta this winter. The 38-year-old righty will bring plenty of experience to the rotation at Triple-A Gwinnett but likely won't be in store for another look in the majors unless Atlanta loses more starters to injury.
