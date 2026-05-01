Carlos Carrasco News: Elects free agency

Carrasco elected to become a free agent Friday, Lindsay Crosby of BravesToday.com reports.

Carrasco chose free agency over an outright assignment from Atlanta, though Crosby hears there's a good chance the veteran righty returns on a new minor-league contract. The 39-year-old made one scoreless appearance for Atlanta and has posted a 1.71 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with an 18:5 K:BB through 21 innings this season at Triple-A Gwinnett.