Carlos Carrasco News: Elects free agency
Carrasco elected to become a free agent Friday, Lindsay Crosby of BravesToday.com reports.
Carrasco chose free agency over an outright assignment from Atlanta, though Crosby hears there's a good chance the veteran righty returns on a new minor-league contract. The 39-year-old made one scoreless appearance for Atlanta and has posted a 1.71 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with an 18:5 K:BB through 21 innings this season at Triple-A Gwinnett.
Carlos Carrasco
Free Agent
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