Carlos Carrasco News: Elects free agency
Carrasco elected to become a free agent Thursday, Lindsay Crosby of BravesToday.com reports.
Carrasco cleared waivers after being removed from Atlanta's 40-man roster and has opted for free agency rather than accepting an outright assignment. The veteran hurler did the same thing last week before re-signing, and the same thing could happen again.
Carlos Carrasco
Free Agent
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