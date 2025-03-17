Carlos Carrasco News: Likely to secure rotation spot

Carrasco is likely to open the season in the Yankees' rotation, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

In camp as a non-roster invitee, Carrasco has pitched well during Grapefruit League action, holding a 2.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 12:6 K:BB over 11 innings. Injuries to Gerrit Cole (elbow) and Luis Gil (lat) have opened up two spots in the Yankees' rotation. Marcus Stroman is expected to fill one of the spots, and it sounds like Carrasco might be favored over Will Warren to occupy the other.