Carlos Carrasco News: Moves up depth chart

Carrasco is likely sixth on the Yankees' starting-pitcher depth chart due to injuries to Gerrit Cole (elbow) and Luis Gil (lat), Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

Carrasco is in camp as a non-roster invitee and initially seemed to be a longshot to open the regular season with the Yankees, but his signing has taken on more importance since both Cole and Gil are expected to miss significant time due to their injuries. Marcus Stroman and Will Warren are the most likely candidates to fill the vacated rotation spots at the start of the season, which would leave Carrasco as the next man up should another injury occur or should New York need a spot starter at some point. Carrasco isn't currently on the 40-man roster, and he'd need to accept a minor-league assignment at the outset of the campaign if he doesn't break camp with the big club. The veteran righty has struggled mightily with a 6.18 ERA (5.36 FIP) over 193.2 regular-season innings over the past two campaigns, but he's performed pretty well this spring, allowing two runs on four hits with a 6:5 K:BB over 7.2 frames.