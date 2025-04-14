Carlos Carrasco News: Notches second win

Carrasco (2-1) allowed a run on one hit and two walks over five innings Monday, striking out four and earning a win over the Royals.

The lone blemish in Carrasco's outing was Bobby Witt's solo home run in the third inning. It was Carrasco's first start of the year with fewer than three runs allowed and he dropped his ERA to 5.94 through 16.2 frames. He threw 49 of 79 pitches fo strikes and generated 10 whiffs, including five with his changeup. Carrasco is projected for a road matchup against the Rays this weekend.