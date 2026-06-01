Carlos Carrasco headshot

Carlos Carrasco News: Opts for free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Carrasco elected to become a free agent Monday, Jesus Cano of The Athletic reports.

Carrasco has again decided to become a free agent in lieu of an outright assignment by Atlanta. It's the third time he's been booted of the club's 40-man roster and he quickly re-signed the first two times. Carrasco is a good bet to re-up with Atlanta again, though he will have the ability to negotiate with all teams.

Carlos Carrasco
 Free Agent
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