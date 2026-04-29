Carlos Carrasco headshot

Carlos Carrasco News: Pushed off 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2026 at 7:30am

Atlanta designated Carrasco for assignment Wednesday.

He'll give up his spot on the roster and in the bullpen to left-hander Dylan Lee (personal), who was reinstated from the paternity list. After being called up from Triple-A Gwinnett last Thursday, Carrasco went on to toss a scoreless inning out of the bullpen against the Nationals later that day but didn't make any appearances beyond that. Assuming he clears waivers and doesn't elect free agency, Carrasco will likely return to Gwinnett, where he'll presumably slot back into the rotation.

Carlos Carrasco
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Carrasco See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Carrasco See More
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, August 13
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, August 13
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
259 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, August 13
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, August 13
Author Image
Chris Morgan
259 days ago
DraftKings MLB: DraftKings Picks and Strategies for Wednesday, August 12
MLB
DraftKings MLB: DraftKings Picks and Strategies for Wednesday, August 12
Author Image
Dan Marcus
259 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
262 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
263 days ago