Carlos Carrasco News: Pushed off 40-man roster
Atlanta designated Carrasco for assignment Wednesday.
He'll give up his spot on the roster and in the bullpen to left-hander Dylan Lee (personal), who was reinstated from the paternity list. After being called up from Triple-A Gwinnett last Thursday, Carrasco went on to toss a scoreless inning out of the bullpen against the Nationals later that day but didn't make any appearances beyond that. Assuming he clears waivers and doesn't elect free agency, Carrasco will likely return to Gwinnett, where he'll presumably slot back into the rotation.
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