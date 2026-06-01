Carlos Carrasco headshot

Carlos Carrasco News: Remains in organization

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Atlanta outrighted Carrasco to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

Carrasco passed through waivers after being removed from the 40-man roster, and it appears he's agreed to an outright assignment to remain in the organization. The veteran right-hander has pitched well in his limited chances with the major-league club in 2026, permitting two runs with a 4:0 K:BB over 7.1 innings.

Carlos Carrasco
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Carrasco See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Carrasco See More
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, August 13
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, August 13
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
292 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, August 13
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, August 13
Author Image
Chris Morgan
292 days ago
DraftKings MLB: DraftKings Picks and Strategies for Wednesday, August 12
MLB
DraftKings MLB: DraftKings Picks and Strategies for Wednesday, August 12
Author Image
Dan Marcus
292 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
295 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
296 days ago