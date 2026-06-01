Carlos Carrasco News: Remains in organization

Atlanta outrighted Carrasco to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

Carrasco passed through waivers after being removed from the 40-man roster, and it appears he's agreed to an outright assignment to remain in the organization. The veteran right-hander has pitched well in his limited chances with the major-league club in 2026, permitting two runs with a 4:0 K:BB over 7.1 innings.