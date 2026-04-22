Carlos Carrasco News: Returning to majors
Atlanta is expected to select Carrasco's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday, Barrett Sallee of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.
Carrasco has made four starts at Triple-A Gwinnett this year and owns a 1.71 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with an 18:5 K:BB through 21 innings. He's now set to make his return to the big leagues but will likely operate in a long-relief role, as Atlanta will have an opening in it's bullpen once Dylan Dodd (back) is officially placed on the injured list.
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