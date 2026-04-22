Carlos Carrasco headshot

Carlos Carrasco News: Returning to majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Atlanta is expected to select Carrasco's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday, Barrett Sallee of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Carrasco has made four starts at Triple-A Gwinnett this year and owns a 1.71 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with an 18:5 K:BB through 21 innings. He's now set to make his return to the big leagues but will likely operate in a long-relief role, as Atlanta will have an opening in it's bullpen once Dylan Dodd (back) is officially placed on the injured list.

Carlos Carrasco
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Carrasco See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Carrasco See More
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, August 13
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, August 13
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
252 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, August 13
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, August 13
Author Image
Chris Morgan
252 days ago
DraftKings MLB: DraftKings Picks and Strategies for Wednesday, August 12
MLB
DraftKings MLB: DraftKings Picks and Strategies for Wednesday, August 12
Author Image
Dan Marcus
252 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
255 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
256 days ago