Carlos Carrasco News: Returning to majors

Atlanta is expected to select Carrasco's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday, Barrett Sallee of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Carrasco has made four starts at Triple-A Gwinnett this year and owns a 1.71 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with an 18:5 K:BB through 21 innings. He's now set to make his return to the big leagues but will likely operate in a long-relief role, as Atlanta will have an opening in it's bullpen once Dylan Dodd (back) is officially placed on the injured list.